The Global Aramid Market Report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the Aramid market across the globe. This report analyses substantial key components such as production, capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, sales revenue, sales volume, growth rate, consumption, import, export, technological developments, supply, and future growth strategies. The research report on the Aramid market offers a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. In addition, the report contains brief information about the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Moreover, the global Aramid report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Moreover, the main objective of this report is to offer a detailed analysis of how the market aspects potentially influence the coming future of the Aramid market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis about the competitive manufacturers as well as the new entrants also studies along with their brief research. The Aramid market report also provides a brief analysis of the market opportunities and challenges faced by the leading service provides. This report is specially designed to know accurate market insights and market status.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aramid market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4472.2 million by 2024, from US$ 4175.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aramid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aramid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aramid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

DowDuPont

Guangdong Charming

Teijin

Kolon

Hyosung

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Bluestar

Huvis

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

TAYHO

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

SRO

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aramid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aramid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aramid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aramid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aramid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Aramid Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Aramid Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Aramid Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Aramid Segment by Type

2.2.1 Para-aramid Fibers

2.2.2 Meta-aramid Fibers

2.3 Aramid Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Aramid Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Aramid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Aramid Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Aramid Segment by Application

2.4.1 Body Armor & Helmet

2.4.2 Aerospace Materials

2.4.3 Sports Materials

2.4.4 Tire

2.4.5 High Strength Rope

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Aramid Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Aramid Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Aramid Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Aramid Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Aramid by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Aramid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Aramid Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Aramid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Aramid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Aramid Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Aramid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Aramid Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Aramid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Aramid Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Aramid Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Aramid by Regions

4.1 Aramid by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aramid Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Aramid Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Aramid Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Aramid Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Aramid Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Aramid Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Aramid Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Aramid Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Aramid Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Aramid Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Aramid Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Aramid Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Aramid Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Aramid Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Aramid Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Aramid Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aramid by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aramid Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Aramid Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Aramid Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Aramid Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Aramid by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Aramid Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Aramid Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Aramid Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Aramid Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Aramid Distributors

10.3 Aramid Customer

11 Global Aramid Market Forecast

11.1 Global Aramid Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Aramid Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Aramid Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Aramid Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Aramid Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Aramid Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.1.3 DowDuPont Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 DowDuPont News

12.2 Guangdong Charming

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.2.3 Guangdong Charming Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Guangdong Charming News

12.3 Teijin

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.3.3 Teijin Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Teijin News

12.4 Kolon

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.4.3 Kolon Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kolon News

12.5 Hyosung

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.5.3 Hyosung Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Hyosung News

12.6 JSC Kamenskvolokno

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.6.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 JSC Kamenskvolokno News

12.7 Bluestar

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.7.3 Bluestar Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Bluestar News

12.8 Huvis

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.8.3 Huvis Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Huvis News

12.9 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.9.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre News

12.10 TAYHO

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Aramid Product Offered

12.10.3 TAYHO Aramid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 TAYHO News

12.11 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

12.12 SRO

12.13 Zhaoda Specially Fiber

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

