The Global Contrast Media Market Report offers a complete analysis of the current situation and the advancement possibilities of the Contrast Media market across the globe. This report analyses substantial key components such as production, capacity, revenue, price, gross margin, sales revenue, sales volume, growth rate, consumption, import, export, technological developments, supply, and future growth strategies. The research report on the Contrast Media market offers a comprehensive study on market share, size, growth aspects, and major players. In addition, the report contains brief information about the regional competitive landscape, market trends, and drivers, opportunities and challenges, distributors, sales channels, risks & entry barriers, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Moreover, the global Contrast Media report majorly focuses on the current developments, new possibilities, advancements, as well as dormant traps. Moreover, the main objective of this report is to offer a detailed analysis of how the market aspects potentially influence the coming future of the Contrast Media market. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis about the competitive manufacturers as well as the new entrants also studies along with their brief research. The Contrast Media market report also provides a brief analysis of the market opportunities and challenges faced by the leading service provides. This report is specially designed to know accurate market insights and market status.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contrast Media market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5963.4 million by 2024, from US$ 4909.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contrast Media business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contrast Media market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Contrast Media value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
X-ray & CT Contrast Media
MRI Contrast Media
Ultrasound Contrast Media
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitals
Clinics
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GE
Bayer
Guerbet Group
Hengrui Medicine
Bracco Imaging
BeiLu Pharma
Lantheus
YRPG
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contrast Media consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Contrast Media market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contrast Media manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contrast Media with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Contrast Media submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Contrast Media Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contrast Media Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Contrast Media Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Contrast Media Segment by Type
2.2.1 X-ray & CT Contrast Media
2.2.2 MRI Contrast Media
2.2.3 Ultrasound Contrast Media
2.3 Contrast Media Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Contrast Media Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Contrast Media Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Contrast Media Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Contrast Media Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Clinics
2.5 Contrast Media Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Contrast Media Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Contrast Media Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Contrast Media Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Contrast Media by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Contrast Media Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Contrast Media Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Contrast Media Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Contrast Media Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Contrast Media Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Contrast Media Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Contrast Media Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Contrast Media Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Contrast Media Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Contrast Media Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Contrast Media by Regions
4.1 Contrast Media by Regions
4.1.1 Global Contrast Media Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Contrast Media Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Contrast Media Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Contrast Media Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Contrast Media Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Contrast Media Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Contrast Media Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Contrast Media Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Contrast Media Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Contrast Media Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Contrast Media Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Contrast Media Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Contrast Media Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Contrast Media Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Contrast Media Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Contrast Media Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Contrast Media by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Contrast Media Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Contrast Media Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Contrast Media Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Contrast Media Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Contrast Media by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Contrast Media Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Contrast Media Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Contrast Media Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Contrast Media Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Contrast Media Distributors
10.3 Contrast Media Customer
11 Global Contrast Media Market Forecast
11.1 Global Contrast Media Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Contrast Media Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Contrast Media Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Contrast Media Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Contrast Media Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Contrast Media Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 GE
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.1.3 GE Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 GE News
12.2 Bayer
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.2.3 Bayer Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Bayer News
12.3 Guerbet Group
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.3.3 Guerbet Group Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Guerbet Group News
12.4 Hengrui Medicine
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.4.3 Hengrui Medicine Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Hengrui Medicine News
12.5 Bracco Imaging
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.5.3 Bracco Imaging Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Bracco Imaging News
12.6 BeiLu Pharma
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.6.3 BeiLu Pharma Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BeiLu Pharma News
12.7 Lantheus
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.7.3 Lantheus Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Lantheus News
12.8 YRPG
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Contrast Media Product Offered
12.8.3 YRPG Contrast Media Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 YRPG News
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
