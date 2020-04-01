TRIAC Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

The global TRIAC market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the TRIAC market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global TRIAC market.

The TRIAC market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players of TRIAC Market are Central Semiconductor Corp., NTE Electronics, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Sanken Electric co., Ltd., IXYS Corporation, Solid State Inc., NXP Semiconductors and WeEn Semiconductors.

Key Contracts:

In November 2016, Central Semiconductor Corp. announced their distribution agreement with Avnet Inc. who is a technology distributor. Central Semiconductor Corp. product portfolio including diodes, triac etc. will be available for purchase by customers in North America through Avnet group.

TRIAC Market: Regional Overview

By geography, TRIAC Market can be segmented into five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the TRIAC Market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the adoption of TRIACs by several industries for implementing household and utility products. North America region is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

In North America and Europe region, the market of TRIAC Market is significantly growing owing to the presence of small and large household and utility device manufacturers present in this region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

