According to IMARC Group, the global window shutters market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during the historical period of 2014-2019. Window shutter refers to a movable cover or screen for a window that consists of vertical stile and horizontal rail. It helps in regulating sunlight entry, providing privacy and protection against weather or unwanted intrusion, and enhancing the aesthetics of a building. Owing to this, window shutters are widely installed in residential spaces, office buildings, and other commercial hubs.
A window shutter is a moveable cover that allows the user to regulate the amount of light that enters from a window. It is constructed with overlapping uniform slats of wood set into a frame. It is considered a more contemporary window treatment than curtains, shades and blinds.
Nowadays, window shutters are rapidly gaining preference in homes, office buildings and other commercial spaces, wherein they are installed to enhance the aesthetics, regulate sunlight, provide privacy and protect against weather or unwanted intrusion. Furthermore, inflating incomes and improving standards of living have encouraged consumers to invest more in building aesthetics and décor. This, along with the growing number of housing and infrastructure projects, has led to an increased demand for window shutters worldwide. Moreover, with the advancements in technology, several companies are introducing smart and automated window shutters. Owing to this, there has been an increase in the number of homeowners opting for window shutters across the globe.
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Interior Shutter
- Exterior Shutter
Breakup by End-User:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Breakup by Functionality:
- Manual
- Automatic
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Columbia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Egypt
- Qatar
- Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Architectural Plantation Shutters, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters, Griesser France, Hillarys, Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Nien Made, Royal Building Products, Shuttercraft Ltd, Springs Window Fashions, etc.
