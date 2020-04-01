According to this study, over the next five years the Privacy Management Tools market will register a 26.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1940 million by 2024, from US$ 600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Privacy Management Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

Privacy management tools are strategies and schemes adopted by an organization to prevent the flow of important information outside of the workplace. These tools may include investigation, remediation and reporting.

The major drivers of the Privacy Management Tools market include people’s increasing awareness of data security and constantly implementation of regulations from governments.

Based on regions, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for privacy management tools market due to high adoption of BYOD concept and growing use of digital technologies in many large industries such as hospitality, BFSI and healthcare.

Nymity, OneTrust, TrustArc and IBM are key Privacy Management Tools service providers in Global Privacy Management Tools market. The global Privacy Management Tools market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include SIMBUS360, BigID, Proteus-Cyber, 2B Advice, etc.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Privacy Management Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nymity

OneTrust

TrustArc

SIMBUS360

BigID

IBM

Protiviti

Proteus-Cyber

2B Advice

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Privacy Management Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software Platforms

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Reporting and Analytics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Privacy Management Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Privacy Management Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Privacy Management Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Privacy Management Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Privacy Management Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

