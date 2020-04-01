Global whole exome sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.8% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global whole exome sequencing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global whole exome sequencing market was segmented by product & service, technology, and application. On the basis of the product & service, the market is segmented as systems, kits and services. Services segment is further sub-segmented into sequencing services and data analysis (bioinformatics) and other services. Based on the technology, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing and other technologies. On the basis of the application, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine and others. Diagnostics segment is further sub-segmented into cancer diagnostics, monogenic (mendelian) disorders diagnostics, monogenic types of diabetes diagnostics and HIV diagnostics and other diagnostics.

The major players operating in the whole exome sequencing market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Centogene AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Psomagen, Inc. (previuosly Macrogen Corp.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ, Inc.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific and Stratos Genomics. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global whole exome sequencing industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the whole exome sequencing. For instance, in February, 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System has been approved by the FDA. The QXDx AutoDG ddPCR System is designed to be flexible, allowing users to run either FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic tests or lab developed tests on the platform.

The whole-exome sequencing technique is used as it provides information on clinically covered all genes. The technique analyzes conditions for single gene and multi gene disorders. The whole-exome sequencing technique is considered ideal for targeted management of complex conditions such as epilepsy, ASDs, neuropathy, and other genetic diseases. In addition, the whole-exome sequencing allows complete analysis of nearly 23,000 genes in the human genome with the help of next-generation sequencing in a single run.

