According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Ethernet market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2670 million by 2024, from US$ 1770 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Industrial Ethernet business, shared in Chapter 3.

Industrial Ethernet is Industrial Ethernet is the use of Ethernet in an industrial environment with protocols that provide determinism and real-time control. Protocols for Industrial Ethernet include Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP/IP, POWERLINK, Other.

Industrial Ethernet are composed of Transmission media converter module, Hubs, Switches and Routers, etc.

Belden accounted for 16.45% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. Siemens accounted for 13.79% of the Industrial Ethernet revenue market share in 2015. The Industrial Ethernet switches of the two companies are very famous.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and North America. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the revenue market share of 48.35% in 2015, North America followed by with 27.35% in 2015. Particularly, there is hardly a large enterprise and market is very fragmented.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Industrial Ethernet market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Industrial Ethernet value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Ethernet market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial Ethernet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Ethernet players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Ethernet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Industrial Ethernet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

