According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Commercial Drones market will register a 89.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 65300 million by 2024, from US$ 1410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Smart Commercial Drones business, shared in Chapter 3.

A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.

DJI, Parrot SA, and 3D Robotics captured the top three revenue share spots in the Smart Commercial Drones market in 2015. DJI dominated with 57.18 percent revenue share, followed by Parrot SA with 8.11 percent revenue share and 3D Robotics with 5.00 percent revenue share.

Policy is an important factor influencing Smart Commercial Drones market. The policy development catalyzes the development of Smart Commercial Drones market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Commercial Drones market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DJI

Parrot

3D Robotics

AscTec

XAIRCRAFT

Zero Tech

AeroVironment

Yamaha

Draganflyer

This study considers the Smart Commercial Drones value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Fixed Wing Smart Commercial Drones

Helicopter Smart Commercial Drones

Segmentation by application:

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Entertainment, Media, and Mapping

Networking for Remote Areas

Environmental Drones

Real Estate &Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Commercial Drones market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Smart Commercial Drones market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Commercial Drones players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Commercial Drones with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Commercial Drones submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

