According to this study, over the next five years the Whole Exome Sequencing market will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 400 million by 2024, from US$ 180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Whole Exome Sequencing business, shared in Chapter 3.

Exome sequencing is a capture based method developed to identify variants in the coding region of genes which affect protein function. While exome capture methods using PCR, hybrid capture and molecular inversion probes exist, the most common and efficient strategies are in-solution capture methods. In-solution capture utilizes pools of oligonucleotides or probes bound to magnetic beads, whose sequence has been designed to hybridize to exon regions. After binding to genomic DNA, these probes are pulled down and washed, allowing exon regions to be selectively sequenced.

While there are approximately 180,000 exons in the human genome, constituting less than 2% of total sequence, the exome contains ~80-90% of known disease causing variants making it a cost-effective alternative to whole genome sequencing. When performing exome-seq, users should not only consider average on-target coverage but also the local coverage of particular sites of interest. When choosing between exome and whole genome sequencing (WGS), consider that exome sequencing has the advantage that oligonucleotides are designed to particular genomic regions where typical coverage with WGS is not enough for SNP calling. It is also more affordable enabling the analysis of more individuals and populations. With WGS, you can detect variants in regions not covered by exome capture allowing or the identification of structural and non-coding variants associated with disease.

The consumption of whole exome sequencing has exceeded 120 K samples per year. Whole exome sequencing is mainly produced by American companies. Mainly largest producers in the world are located in US.

The demand of whole exome sequencing service is very strong in Chinese market, especially in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. These cities have become the fastest-growing areas, because these cities continue to improve basic health care and scientific research.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Whole Exome Sequencing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Illumina

Thermo Fisher

Roche

Angilent

Eurofins

Sengenics

Ambry

Macrogen

BGI

Novo Gene

This study considers the Whole Exome Sequencing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Agilent HaloPlex

Agilent SureSelect

Illumina TruSeq Exome

Roche Nimblegen SeqCap

MYcroarray MYbaits

Segmentation by application:

Correlation Research of Normal Human

Mendelian Disease and Rare Syndrome Gene Discovery

The Research of Complex Diseases

Mouse Exome Sequencing

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

