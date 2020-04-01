According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market will register a 29.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2023, from US$ 43 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) business, shared in Chapter 3. Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power.

The current production enterprises are mainly concentrated in the R & D stage and a small number of demonstration projects. The photoelectric conversion research scholars is faced with the challenge of organic solar cell efficiency cannot always satisfactory, conversion rate, experimental conditions to maintain the current conversion efficiency between 12%-18%, but small batch production only between 5%-7%, the conversion efficiency is too low. Moreover, the use of organic materials is easily affected by the temperature and air, which leads to the aging of the device, which affects the performance.

The biggest difference between an organic solar cell and an inorganic solar cell is that the semiconductor material, the organic solar cell semiconductor is an organic material, and the inorganic solar cell semiconductor is an inorganic material. Compared with inorganic materials, organic materials are less toxic and do not cause environmental pollution.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ARMOR Group

AGC

Heliatek

Mitsubishi Chemical

Belectric

Henkel

Solarmer

CSEM Brasil

Sumitomo Chemical

Toshiba

Heraeus

BASF

DisaSolar

EMD Performance Materials

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Device

Architecture & Building Integration

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size 2018-2023

2.1.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Type

2.2.1 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

2.2.2 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

2.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Consumer Electronics

2.4.2 Wearable Device

2.4.3 Architecture & Building Integration

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Organic Photovoltai

Continued….

