Animation is the rapid display of static images in a way that creates the illusion of motion. Nowadays animation is used mostly in motion pictures and videos, plus some computer applications, such as moving icons, and in video games. Like photographic cinema, animated video usually incorporates sound for dialog, musical accompaniment, and other effects. But unlike photographic cinema, it can depict anything that the animation artist can imagine visually, and therefore it is especially useful for telling stories with fantasy elements that would be hard to stage in reality. Animation is also used to create special visual effects within movie productions that otherwise use traditional photographic methods.

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

According to this study, over the next five years the Animation, VFX & Game market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 453000 million by 2023, from US$ 376100 million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Animation, VFX & Game business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Animation, VFX & Game market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Animation, VFX & Game value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Animation & VFX

Game & VFX

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Anime

Film

Video Game

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tencent

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Microsoft

Nintendo

Netease

Walt Disney Animation Studios

NBCUniversal

Warner Bros

Framestore

TOEI ANIMATION

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Animation, VFX & Game market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Animation, VFX & Game market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Animation, VFX & Game players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Animation, VFX & Game with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Animation, VFX & Game submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Animation, VFX & Game Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Animation, VFX & Game Segment by Type

2.2.1 Animation & VFX

2.2.2 Game & VFX

2.3 Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Animation, VFX & Game Segment by Application

2.4.1 Anime

2.4.2 Film

2.4.3 Video Game

2.5 Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Animation, VFX & Game by Players

3.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

Continued….

