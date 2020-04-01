Transplant Diagnostics Market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive benefit. This global market research report presents Healthcare industry with abundant insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to stay ahead of the competition. This report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global transplant diagnostics market accounted to US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising Need for The Organ Transplantation

The rise in the chronic diseases that causes damages the functions heart, lung, liver, kidney and other organs are leading to the increasing number of the organ transplantation. The organ transplantation surgeries are rising across the world. For instance, in Spain, approximately 5,260 transplant surgeries were performed, among which nearly 3,200 were kidney transplant and around 1,200 were liver transplant surgeries. The number of heart transplant surgeries were approximately 300 and lung were nearly 360. The public-private partnership in assistance with the transplant coordinators has enormously contributed to the improvement of the organ transplantation. The developing and developed countries have shown good numbers of the organ transplantation surgeries. For instance, developing countries like India and Singapore are emerging as medical tourism destination in the Asia Pacific region. The countries are growing in terms of offering better and advanced medical treatments.

Key Competitors In Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Omixon Inc.

Strategic Insights

Partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global transplant diagnostics industry by the market players. For instance, during October, 2017, Omixon entered into an exclusive distribution and support partnership with Promovendo. This has helped Omixon hold a strong position in the Brazilian market. such initiatives not only help the companies to strengthen their revenue, but also improve its position in the market as compared to the other players operating in the transplant diagnostics market.

Market segmentation:

Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027- Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product & Services (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables and Software & Services), Type (Solid Organ Transplantation, Soft Tissue Transplantation and Stem Cell Transplantation), Technology (Molecular Assays and Non-Molecular Assays), Application (Diagnostic Applications and Research Applications), End User (Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes and Independent Reference Laboratories), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

