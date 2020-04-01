According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Narcolepsy Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Product and Distribution Channel, the global narcolepsy market is expected to reach US$ 4,537.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global narcolepsy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The narcolepsy market by type is segmented into narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary cataplexy. In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the narcolepsy market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its significant prevalence among patients suffering with narcolepsy. Episodes of cataplexy are reported to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Some of the prominent players operating in narcolepsy market are Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Shionogi Inc. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in October, 2018, Officials with the FDA have approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric patients aged 7 to 17 years with narcolepsy. The drug had previously been approved for use in adult patients. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of sleep related disorders, emerging local pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders. However, factors such as side effects and risks associated with narcolepsy medications and delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis of narcolepsy are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The report segments the global narcolepsy market as follows:

Global Narcolepsy Market – By Type

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Secondary Cataplexy

Global Narcolepsy Market – By ProductSodium Oxybate

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Antidepressants

Global Narcolepsy Market – By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

