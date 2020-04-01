The key factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, growing generic drug launches and benefits offered by the generic drugs are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, inclination towards the personalized medicine for cancer is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. Asia Pacific generic oncology drugs market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The growth is contributed by the key driving factors such as development of generics at mass scale, increasing exports by Indian manufacturers, new trade agreements by Asian companies with international players for sales, distribution as well as research collaborations as well as launch of innovative and novel generics for cancer treatment. The market for generic oncology drugs in the Asia Pacific region is expected to reach US$ 7,692.32 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,299.63 Mn in 2018. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 6.9% during the forecast period.

The generic oncology drugs market is expected to reach US$ 36,029.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,200.00 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

List of companies are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sandoz International GMBH

Glenmark

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

MSN Laboratories

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Mylan N.V.

Cipla Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

The global generic oncology drugs market, based on the molecule type was segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2018, the small molecule segment held a largest market share of the generic oncology drugs market, by molecule type. The advantages of small molecules in terms of their complexity and molecular size that can traverse throughout reach to target site and show its effective action as well as advent of personalized drug development are the major factors to likely account for the growth of the segment over the years to come. However, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% over the coming years.

Erlotinib Hydrochloride tablets are used for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations as identified by an FDA-approved test receiving first-line, maintenance, or second or greater line treatment after advancement following at least one earlier chemotherapy. Similarly, in January 2019, Wockhardt received United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for 100 mg and 400 mg tablets of Imatinib Mesylate, a generic version of Gleevec, marketed in USA and other countries by Novartis.

