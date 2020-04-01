The global ATM market is expected to grow from US$ 18.44 Bn in 2018 to US$ 44.18 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific accounted to be the leading region in the ATM market, and is foreseen to continue contributing maximum revenues during the forecast period. ATM solution providers are upgrading their solutions to have an edge over their competitors. ATMs play a key role in the relationship between customers and financial institutes. Integrating new technologies with ATM channels enables the financial institutes to enhance their interaction with customers and offer a wide range of value-added services at the ATM. The deployment of advanced technologies such as mobile integration, cybersecurity, EVM adoption, ATM data analytics, and check-imaging is the key factor driving the entire ATM industry growth. Mobile integration is one of the key platforms where financial institutes get customer loyalty by offering seamless experience of accessing cash. ATM-mobile integration presents financial institutions with significant opportunities to offer enhanced services to their customers, such as mobile cardless ATM access. In addition, banks are looking for more innovative ways to retain consumers and focus on them to provide a more personalized experience through increased integration of all channels used by consumers, with a particular focus on mobile-ATM integration.

ATM Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in fine points with solutions and suggestions that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The report ATM Market gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting ATM Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

