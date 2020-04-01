Active Protection System are defined as a next generation systems which defend automatically in opposition to enemies for threatening them without loading the vehicle with heavy weapons. This protection system are used for detection and neutralizing the threat projectiles before the target reach. The major factor driving active protection system market is the automation of defense systems and geopolitical instabilities.

The factor acting as a restraint to growth of the market is the increasing price of radar systems which may hamper the active protection system market. However, the increasing demand in the development of secured network against cyber-attacks will create new opportunities in the market of active protection system in the forecast period.

Active Protection System Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Active Protection System Market Players:

Artis, LLC

Aselsan A.S.

IMI Systems Ltd

Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya (KBM)

Krauss Maffei Wegmann

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran Electronics & Defense

