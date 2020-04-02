Silicon is the second most abundant element in Earth’s crust (after oxygen) making it favorable for use in solar panels. Silicon solar cells are a renewable energy source, help in reducing electricity bills, and have low maintenance costs. They are an alternative for fossil fuels as they are non-polluting, clean, and reliable.

The Global Silicon Solar Cells Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to the development of Type and the eco-friendly nature of silicon solar cells.

The report scrutinizes the market by an exhaustive analysis on Global Silicon Solar Cells Industry dynamics, market size, price, types, current trends, demand, challenges, Forecasts, competition analysis, and top key companies involved.

Earlier, Silicon Solar Cells used to be rather expensive, as very high-quality silicon was required for creating them. Also, the procedure of purification of silicone before interfering it with gallium and arsenic atoms used to be time-consuming and costly. However, the development of Type allowed the use of cheaper and lower quality silicon. As a result, silicon solar cells are now more affordable, especially with the support of government subsidies.

North America dominated the market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. The major growth is driven from several countries such as China, India, Japan and Australia, which is supported by the increasing government policy and promotional measures for natural energy.

The Monocrystalline Solar Cells segment held the highest market share in 2017 of the global Silicon Solar Cells market. Monocrystalline silicon cells reach module lifetimes of 25+ years and exhibit little long-term degradation. Furthermore, they offer higher efficiencies than any other device. Higher efficiencies reduce the cost of the final installation because fewer solar cells need to be manufactured and installed for a given output. These factors compliment the growth of the silicon solar cells market.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes –

SolarWorld AG

Sharp Corporation

Trina Solar

Jinko Solar

Yingli Solar

Others.

