The Global Internet of Medical Things Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

Major advances in Solutions are leading to the development of an increasing number of connected medical Solutions that are able to generate, collect, analyse and transmit data and hence are driving the growth of this market. High speed networking and remote patient monitoring is driving the growth of this market.

The factors driving the growth of Internet of Medical Things market are enhanced patient experience, decreased costs as well as an increase in R&D investments.

Different collaborations between all stakeholders allows them to improve their understanding of patient needs and deliver more proactive cost-effective care and create an opportunity for the expansion of this market. High demand for smart healthcare products and advent of IoT Solutions also drives in the development of this market.

One of the major challenges faced by the Internet of Medical Things market is ensuring that heathcare organizations, clinicians and patients understand the added-value of connected Solutions and use them at scale to drive better economics and patient outcomes. Risk of cyber treats, physical attacks and compatibility issues are the factors which hinders the growth of this market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth rate owing to the wide adoption of internet and social media which enables the Internet of Medical Things.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Actlight

Biovotion AG

Empatica Inc

Nymi Inc

Senseonics Holdings Inc

Sensifree Inc

Sentio Solutions Inc

Xsensio

Medtronic

GE Healthcare

