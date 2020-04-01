According to this study, over the next five years the Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organ-On-Chip (OOC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Emulate

Kirkstall

TissUse

CN Bio Innovations

Tara Biosystems

Hesperos

Nortis

Draper Laboratory

Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

Mimetas

Cherry Biotech SAS

Else Kooi Laboratory

This study considers the Organ-On-Chip (OOC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organ-On-Chip (OOC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Organ-On-Chip (OOC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

