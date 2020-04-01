A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Computer Aided Manufacturing market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3587001

Market Overview

The computer aided manufacturing market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024). CAM reduces waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency via increased production speeds, raw material consistency, and more precise tooling accuracy. The rapid growth in the use of CAM technologies was made possible by the development of mass-produced silicon chips and the microprocessor, resulting in more readily affordable computers.

– The miniaturization of devices has to lead to increased demand for accuracy and precision. The manufacturing of minute semiconductors requires a huge amount of precision and thus require high efficiencies in the manufacturing process.

– The high upfront cost required is the major restraint for the market. Due to the high associated costs, small manufacturers are not able to adopt it and thus the adoption rate decreases to a huge extent.

Scope of the Report

Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) uses geometrical design data to constrain automated machinery. CAM systems are associated with computer numerical control (CNC) or direct numerical control (DNC) systems. These systems differ from initial forms of numerical control (NC) in that geometrical data are encoded mechanically. The use of computer modeling to test products is pioneered by high-tech industries like aerospace and semiconductors.

Key Market Trends

Automobile is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

Creating automobiles is not a singular process, especially after the globalization of engineering, design, and manufacturing facilities and third-party suppliers. This is the reason behind the need of information system to help to create cars with the help of computer-aided manufacturing (CAM).

Automotive CAM also addresses straightforward mechanical design issues, such as fit, clearances, strain, stress, heat, and vibration. CAM systems are also finding application in handling the gargantuan part files typical in automotive designs part files that might contain upwards of 14,000 components.

In using Automotive CAM systems, the fault detection is made easy on the production line and the same can be eliminated immediately. Traditionally, car manufacturers would have had to take parts away for testing. They would have only been able to test small sections of large batches, meaning there was always the risk of something going wrong elsewhere.

CAM simulations also help computers to simulate various real-life situations on 3D models. This includes testing for what would happen if there was a violent impact, harsh weather, high speeds, wear and tear, and during crashes.

North America is Expected to have the Highest Market Share

With the increased adoption rate of industrial robotics in the United States region, the CAM adoption have been multiplied in the recent past. With the industrial robots coming into the picture, the CAM has helped to improve the functioning of the robotics.

The increased competition betweeen the manufacturers in North America has to lead to loss of market share. There is a huge demand to increase efficiencies. With the introduction of Industry 4.0 and Smart factories, the manufacturers are in constant need to automate the process in order to increase efficiencies.

The increased cost of labor in the United States has forced the manufacturers to adopt automation in order to reduce the expenditures. With the adoption of CAM, the risks associated with human labor is also reduced by a large amount.

Competitive Landscape

The computer aided manufacturing market consists of several players. In terms of market share, no players have a significant amount of market share. The market is fragmented in nature with a large number of competitors existing in the market. The providers are constantly innovating their products in order to meet the latest demand catering to the latest industrial trends.

– Feb 2019 – The latest release of Siemens’ NX introduces new and enhanced capabilities for a wide range of applications, such as mold and die manufacturing, production machining, and multi-axis milling. Meanwhile, the integrated additive manufacturing functions help you to design, prepare and print breakthrough products that were simply impossible to manufacture using traditional technologies.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.3 Medical

5.2.4 Energy & Utilities

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Autodesk Inc.

6.1.2 Dassault Systèmes

6.1.3 Siemens

6.1.4 SolidCAM Ltd.

6.1.5 CNC Software Inc.

6.1.6 Hexagon AB

6.1.7 3D Systems, Inc.

6.1.8 HCL Technologies Limited

6.1.9 NTT DATA

…………….Continued

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3587001

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155