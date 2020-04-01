According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Footwear market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 140600 million by 2024, from US$ 98700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sports Footwear business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sports Footwear market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Sports footwear is designed for an active sport or other forms of physical exercise. Performance of sports footwear can play s buffer role to prevent the injuring athletic process. The downstream users are people.

As the global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated. In the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and sports footwear industry is in continuous demand growth on the market during past few years, so more and more companies are entering into sport footwear industry. Sports footwear is divided into ball sports footwear, running sports footwear, outdoor sports footwear, etc. And ball sports footwear occupied about 31.68% in the global production 2015.

Asia other is the largest production country of sports footwear in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The Asia other market took up about 45.82% the global production market in 2015, followed by China (39.12%).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Adidas

VF Corp

Asics

New Balance

Skechers

Wolverine Worldwide

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Lotto Sport

DIADORA

Columbia

Vibram

UMBRO

CANTORP

K-Swiss

Anta

Lining

Peak

Xtep

Kappa

Erke

361

This study considers the Sports Footwear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Professional Sports Footwear

Amateur Athletic Footwear

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Men

Woman

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sports Footwear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sports Footwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sports Footwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sports Footwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sports Footwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

