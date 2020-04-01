According to this study, over the next five years the Sulphur Recovery market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2620 million by 2024, from US$ 1850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sulphur Recovery business, shared in Chapter 3.

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Sulphur Recovery industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 66% supply market share in 2017. The major supply regions mainly locate in Middle East & Africa. And the major suppliers include Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, and others.

All Claus units involve an initial combustion step in a furnace. The combustion products then pass through a series of catalytic converters, each of which produces elemental sulfur. The Claus process consists of the vaporphase oxidation of hydrogen sulfide to form water and elemental sulfur.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Sulphur Recovery market will become more intense. This is the end of Sulphur Recovery report.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Chiyoda Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler

Technip FMC

Worley Parsons Ltd

Linde AG

Fluor Corporation

KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

GTC Technology US

Heurtey Petrochem

CB&I

Sunway Petrochemical Engineering

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

