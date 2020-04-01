The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IoT platforms are often referred to as middleware solutions, which are the “plumbing” of the IoT.

According to this study, over the next five years the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2902182

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PTC

Telit

Amazon

Software AG

IBM

Blackberry

Microsoft

SAP

M2Mi

InterDigital

Ayla Networks

Autodesk

Nokia

Digi International

Google

Intel

Aeris

Cisco

Ericsson

Sierra Wireless

This study considers the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Device Management IoT Platforms

Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Smart Home

Smart City

Public Safety System

Manufacturing Process Management

Healthcare

Telematics

Construction

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-technology-platforms-for-internet-of-things-iot-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2902182

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]