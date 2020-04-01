The function of thyristor not only can be used as a rectifier, but also can be used as contactless switch to realize the inversion of converting direct current into alternating current or converting alternating current of one frequency into alternating current of another frequency.

The industry concentration is high, and the main production enterprises are concentrated in Europe, United States and Japan. Infineon, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, STMicroelectronics are in a dominant position in global market, forming the first echelon in the market competition of thyristor in the world. Of the major suppliers of thyristor, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2017. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.59% of the global thyristor revenue market share in 2017.

The Thyristors market was valued at 830 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1070 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thyristors.

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Mitsubishi Electric

STMicroelectronics

Vishay

Renesas Electronics

Littelfuse

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

JieJie Microelectronics

SINO-Microelectronics

Semikron

Sanken

ABB

SanRex

Thyristors Breakdown Data by Type

Unidirectional Thyristor

Bidirectional Thyristor

Thyristors Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Sector

Civil Sector

Others

Thyristors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Thyristors status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Thyristors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thyristors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Thyristors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

