A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global Multiscreen Advertising Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global Multiscreen Advertising Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global Multiscreen Advertising Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global Multiscreen Advertising market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586982

Market Overview

The multiscreen advertising market is expected to register a CAGR of 35.20% over the forecast period 2019-2024. According to Zenith’s Media, mobile internet consumption will account for 26% of global media consumption in 2019, up from 19% in 2016. People around the world will spend an average of 122 minutes a day accessing the mobile internet via browsers and apps, an amount that has grown from just ten minutes a day since 2010.

– With the increase in advertising expenditure of companies in the competitive world to increase profitability, the multiscreen advertising market is also increasing. According to a study from Google, 90% of users who move between devices do so to accomplish a goal. While watching a TV show on a large LCD television, they may react to it on a social network using a smartphone; or adjust the recording settings of their DVR with a tablet. These activities are no longer restricted to a single screen.

– Increase in Big Data analytics has enabled companies to provide targeted ads to people, decreasing the conversion costs of the companies. US consumers dedicate one-fourth of their media consumption time to mobile. This has led to fast growth in mobile media consumption, driving the market for multiscreen advertising.

– However, the increase in mobile media consumption along with onscreen advertising in every application has changed the consumers buying behavior and brand awareness which is driving the multiscreen advertising market.

– Moreover, intrusive nature of the advertisement, rising number of Adblocker in the devices are hindering the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

A multi-screen advertisement campaign is an advertisement campaign which is simultaneously displayed on an array of devices. Most common digital multi-screen campaigns are displayed on desktop computers, smartphones, tablets, and televisions. It is broadcasted on various platform depending upon the type of content.

Key Market Trends

Mobile/Tablet Segment to Hold Significant Market Share

– Targeting advertisement to specific devices and operating systems is the most established form of mobile advertisement targeting. The unique and persistent account ID used by social networkers gives companies like Facebook and Twitter a big advantage in audience targeting compared with other mobile display ad providers.

– Regardless of the device a person chooses to log in from, a social network is able to recognize the ID and target ads based on the personal profile and behaviors associated with that ID.

– Google, Amazon, and eBay, as well as some premium publishers, retailers, and application developers, have many consumers logging in to their sites and services via mobile. The first-party user data available through those login IDs enables more sophisticated audience targeting capabilities, increasing the market for multiscreen advertising.

– Moreover, increasing market share of mobile/tablet devices, growing content consumption on the mobile devices and telcos helping the marketers to reach the target audience with their device location is driving the market by increasing consumer brand awareness, brand association and buying behavior towards multiscreen advertising.

North America to Account for the Largest Market

– The United States leads the market by advertising spending, and spent was more than the six countries combined. Canada also spent more than USD 9500 million on advertising. Thus, North America leads the market in multiscreen advertising as well.

– With this high spending in the North American region, companies are moving towards targeted and multiscreen advertising. Fast adoption of new technology in the region and growing focus on reduction of costs is pushing the market to adopt multiscreen advertising.

– Many technology major companies like Facebook and Google are headquartered in the US, giving a boost to multiscreen advertising in the region.

– Moreover, consumers adapting to new innovation, usage of smart devices all around and higher time spent on the screen as compared to other countries is boosting the multiscreen advertising market in North America.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586982

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155