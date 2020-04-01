Building Information Modeling Market Overview:

Building Information Modeling or BIM is a process that involves the generation and management of digital representations of physical and functional characteristics using various tools and technologies. The rapid adoption of building information modeling tools in building and construction activities has become an ongoing trend. The growing adoption of software solutions and the cost-effectiveness of the product is likely to promote the growth of the building information modeling market during the forecast period.

This market intelligence report on Building Information Modeling market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2017 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Building Information Modeling market have also been mentioned in the study.

Market Key Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key building information modeling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

AECOM

Asite Ltd.

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Dassault Systèmes SE

Nemetschek SE

RIB Software SE

Synchro Software

Trimble Inc.

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global building information modeling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The building information modeling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting building information modeling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the building information modeling market in these regions.

Market Analysis:

The “Global Building Information Modeling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of building information modeling market with detailed market segmentation by component, project life cycle, application, and geography. The global building information modeling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building information modeling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

