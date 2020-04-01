The exclusive report on Healthcare Transportation Services Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM).

The healthcare facilities require reliable, coordinated, and easy transportation of their patients. The healthcare transportation services offer rides across the facilities, patient homes, and anywhere in between. Some of the healthcare transportation service providers also have online and mobile tools that make booking patient rides simple.

The Healthcare Transportation Services Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising geriatric population, growing incidences of chronic diseases and rapid increase in awareness regarding the transportation services in healthcare. The increasing focus on healthcare over the globe is likely to serve more growth opportunities in the coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.

Leading Players:

LogistiCare American Medical Response Xpress Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Inc. ATS Healthcare Solutions ProHealth Care Molina Healthcare DHL Healthcare Crothall Healthcare ARAMARK Healthcare MTM, Inc.

The “Global healthcare transportation services market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare transportation services market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global healthcare transportation services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare transportation services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global healthcare transportation services market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into medical transportation, non-medical transportation. On the basis of application the market is segmented into private paying customers, hospitals, medical centers, nursing care facilities, airport shuttle.

