The Exclusive report on Corporate wellness Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM).

Corporate wellness programs are designed to encourage and support a approach to employee wellbeing by creating an organizational culture of health.

The corporate wellness market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing awareness for healthy eating habits and exercise, the high prevalence of obesity, and the reduction of insurance and healthcare costs. Increasing focus on work-life balance and the implementation of company-sponsored employee-centric healthcare campaigns that offer lifestyle coaching are providing growth opportunities in coming years.

Leading Players:

1.Wellness Corporate Solutions, LLC

2. Well Nation

3. Virgin Pulse

4. Compsych Corporation

5. Aduro, Inc

6. Beacon Health Options

7. Exos

8. Fit Bit Inc

9. Us Corporate Wellness Inc

10. Central Corporate Wellness

The “Global Corporate wellness Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corporate wellness market with detailed market segmentation by service, category, end user and geography. The global corporate wellness market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corporate wellness market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global corporate wellness market is segmented on the basis of service, category, end user. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into Health Risk Assessment, Fitness Services, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition and Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Health Education Services, Others. Based on the category the market is divided into Fitness and Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers. On the basis of end user the market is segmented into Small-scale Organizations, Medium-scale Organizations, Large-scale Organizations.

