The kraft paper market is expected to soar in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changes in packaging norms coupled with the evolution of the packaging industry. Besides, technological advancements in the building and construction materials are further expected to promote the growth of the kraft paper market. However, lack of government initiatives in underdeveloped nations may hamper the growth of the kraft paper market during the forecast period. On the other hand, e-commerce and retail sectors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the key players of the kraft paper market in the coming years.

Key Players

1.Canfor Corporation

2.GASCOGNE GROUP

3.Glatfelter

4.International Paper

5.Mondi plc

6.Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

7.Sappi Limited

8.Smurfit Kappa Group

9.Stora Enso Oyj

10.WestRock Company

Global Kraft Paper Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The kraft paper, produced from the chemical pulp in the kraft process, is used in many commercial and industrial applications. It has high mechanical strength and is widely employed for reusable eco-designed packaging. Recyclability feature of kraft paper and its mechanical properties are augmenting its use across various industry verticals such as food & beverages, automotive, and building & construction. Rapid urbanization and growth in construction activities in the Asia Pacific create a favorable landscape for the major manufacturers of the kraft paper market during the forecast period.

Kraft Paper Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

