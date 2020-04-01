Application gateway, also known as, application proxy or application-level proxy denotes an application program that runs on a firewall system between two networks. It is considered a highly secure method of firewall protection and fulfills the application layer security requirements of government, public sector, and corporates. The North American region is expected to dominate the market on account of the rapid adoption of the latest cybersecurity solutions. Emerging economies, such as China and India in the Asia Pacific Region, are likely to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. The application gateway market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period on account of growing number of different application-layer attacks. Lack of mandatory regulations for information security may, however, restrain the growth of the application gateway market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing adoption of software-defined network technologies is likely to create opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The “Global Application Gateway Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of application gateway market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global application gateway market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading application gateway market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy of This [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006445/

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Aculab

2. Barracuda Networks, Inc.

3. Citrix Systems, Inc.

4. F5 Networks, Inc.

5. Forcepoint (Raytheon)

6. Imperva

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Orange Business Services

9. SAP SE

10. Zscaler, Inc.

The global application gateway market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, government and public sector, healthcare, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global application gateway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The application gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting application gateway market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the application gateway market in these regions.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006445/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]