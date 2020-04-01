Deception technology is a prominent cybersecurity defense category that enables real-time detection, analysis, and protection against zero-day and advanced attacks. The technology aims to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to infiltrate a network from doing any significant damage. Increasing occurrences of data breaches have created the need for effective protection among enterprises. The deception technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing incidence of zero-day attacks and need for effective solutions for early detection of attackers. Besides, increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trends is further likely to augment the market growth. However, wide scale use of legacy honeypot may hamper the growth of the deception technology market. Nonetheless, integration in virtual environments is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the key players of deception technology market in the coming years.

The “Global Deception Technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of deception technology market with detailed market segmentation by component, deception stack, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global deception technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading deception technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Acalvio Technologies, Inc.

2. Allure Security Technology, Inc.

3. Attivo Networks, Inc.

4. Cymmetria, Inc.

5. Forescout Technologies

6. Guardicore

7. Logrhythm, Inc.

8. Rapid7, Inc.

9. Shape Security Inc.

10. Trapx Security

The global deception technology market is segmented on the basis of component, deception stack, deployment, and industry vertical. By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deception stack, the market is segmented as application security, endpoint security, network security, and data security. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, energy and utility, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, IT and telecom, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global deception technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The deception technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting deception technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the deception technology market in these regions.

