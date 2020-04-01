Polydextrose Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces

XploreMR has compiled a study on polydextrose, which offers an analysis and forecast of the polydextrose market, in its publication titled 'Polydextrose Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027’. This report on the polydextrose market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of polydextrose over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the polydextrose market. The report on the polydextrose market also covers analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the polydextrose market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Polydextrose is a synthetic bulking agent that is formed by random condensation of dextrose units to form a polymer that contains small amounts of citric acid and sorbitol. Polydextrose is a complex carbohydrate that gets partially metabolized by the gut microbiota, and provides a caloric value of 1 cal/g, and thus, it can partially or completely replace sugar, starch, or fat to prepare food products with reduced calories. Polydextrose is used as a food ingredient while preparing fruit spreads, certain baked goods, desserts, chewing gums, frozen dairy desserts, etc.

Natural food ingredients have a short life span, as they degrade quickly, and thus, the taste and texture of the product gets affected. A major concern for the food and beverage industry is to preserve the taste and texture of the product. Therefore, the use of polydextrose is a suitable option, since it is a synthetic product that has a longer life span when compared to natural food ingredients. Also, polydextrose is a non-viscous soluble ingredient that does not interfere with the flavor of the product, and proves to be a major advantage for the food and beverage industry, since they can manufacture innovative and healthy products without any comprise on the flavor of the product.

In recent years, the trend of using of clean label products is increasing among consumers, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the polydextrose market. Manufacturers in the food and beverage industry can prepare products using polydextrose, and can label the products as reduced calorie, reduced sugar, or low-fat content, depending upon the target consumers. Another important advantage of using polydextrose is that, it maintains the texture and mouthfeel of the product, which is generally affected during the process of removal of fat, sugar, or starch to manufacture reduced calorie products.

This report on the polydextrose market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the polydextrose market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments in the polydextrose market. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the polydextrose market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of polydextrose, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita food consumption, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the polydextrose market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the polydextrose market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global polydextrose market, covering detailed information based on form and end use. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the polydextrose market, covering vital aspects of the markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the polydextrose market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the polydextrose market report are Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, DowDuPont Inc., Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Samyang Corporation, Golden Grain Group Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd, and Henan Tailijie Biotech Co., Ltd.

To develop the market estimates for polydextrose, the overall production of polydextrose in different regions and countries have been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the demand for polydextrose and consumption by major countries. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the average utilization of polydextrose in different forms for top countries in various end use applications, globally. The prices of polydextrose have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts reviews and interprets data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the polydextrose market.

Polydextrose Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Form

Powder

Liquid

Analysis by End Use

Bakery & Confectionery

Breakfast Cereals

Snacks & Bars

Dairy Products

Desserts & Ice Cream

Soups, Sauces, & Dressings

Spreads & Fillings

Beverages & Dairy Drinks

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

