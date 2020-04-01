Narcolepsy Market research report is of great importance for superior decision making and achieving competitive benefit. This global market research report presents Healthcare industry with abundant insights and business solutions that will lend a hand to stay ahead of the competition. This report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global narcolepsy market accounted to US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,537.9 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising prevalence of sleep related neurological disorders is expected to boost the market growth over the years

The range of sleep disorders that are treated by neurologists is wide and includes conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. These disorders cause disruptions in the normal sleep-wake mechanisms causing endogenous abnormalities. Neurological sleep related disorders is an emerging problem as the population is ageing at a rapid rate. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40 million Americans suffer from neurological diseases in the US, whereas additional 20 million people experience occasional sleeping problems. Over the last decades, much has been learnt about the pathophysiology of narcolepsy. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of narcolepsy with cataplexy has been examined in many studies and falls between 25 and 50 per 100,000 people. Moreover, according to the Narcolepsy Network 2017, the condition affects 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States. That’s 200,000 Americans and approximately 3 million worldwide. Moreover, the American Sleep Apnea Association reports that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes. Sleep disorders are common in both men and women; however, important disparities in prevalence and severity of certain sleep disorders have been identified in minorities and underserved populations. More than 50 million Americans already suffer from over 80 different sleep disorders and another 20 to 30 million suffer intermittent sleep problems each year. The increasing prevalence of neurological sleep disorders and narcolepsy is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.

Key Competitors In Market are Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Shionogi Inc.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global narcolepsy industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval of Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients

2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited acquired Shire plc to expand its geographic footprint and leading position in Japan and the U.S.

2018: Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced FDA acceptance of supplemental new drug application for Xyrem (sodium oxybate) to treat cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients

Market segmentation:

Narcolepsy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Narcolepsy with Cataplexy, Narcolepsy without Cataplexy, and Secondary Narcolepsy); Product (Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants, Sodium Oxybate, and Antidepressants); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

