MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, chronic lung diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, and chronic kidney disease and other neurological disorders are growing at a rapid rate across the globe. These chronic diseases are the leading cause of deaths. According to the recent statistics of World Health Organization for the year 2019, states that chronic disease contributes approximately 60% of all deaths and 43% of the global burden of disease. It is also expected that by 2020 the incidences of deaths will rise approximately to 73% and the global burden of disease is expected to grow by 60%.

According to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, approximately 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed.

These chronic diseases need to be examined before the further treatment starts. And the nuclear medicines are used for the diagnosis and examination purposes. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are used for the therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Thus, owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases poses several opportunities for the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market to grow during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Cardinal Health, IBA Worldwide, Curium, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Bayer AG, Positron Corporation, NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Bracco, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications

Strategic Insights

There have been limited developments made in the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals. For instance, during February 2019, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company received Health Canada approval for its Lutathera for the treatment of metastatic, well-differentiated, somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) in adults with progressive disease. Also, during November 2017, Cardinal Health and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. signed an agreement to sell its China Business.

Market segmentation:

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Applications (Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications); End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

