Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Bn by 2027.

The “Global Business Travel Market Analysis To 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Business Travel industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Business Travel market with detailed market segmentation by type, annotation type, end-user, and geography. The global Business Travel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Business Travel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Business Travel market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Group, Booking Holdings, Corporate Travel Management, CWT, Direct Travel, Inc., Expedia Group, Fare portal, Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

The report analyzes factors affecting Business Travel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Business Travel market in these regions.

Business Travel Breakdown Data by Type

Marketing, Trade Shows, Internal Meeting, Product Launch

Business Travel Breakdown Data by Application

Below 40 Years, Above 40 Years

Key benefits

the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Business Travel market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Business Travel market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Travel Market Size

2.2 Business Travel Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Travel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Business Travel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Travel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Travel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Business Travel Sales by Product

4.2 Global Business Travel Revenue by Product

4.3 Business Travel Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Business Travel Breakdown Data by End User

