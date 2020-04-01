MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) 2022”.

The report “Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market” provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and Europe regions along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including General Electric, United Technologies Corporation, ST Engineering and Lufthansa Group.

Commercial aviation involves transportation of passengers and cargo through an operating aircraft. Demand for air travel is increasing every year due to its various advantages such as less time consumption, comfort and hence, the fleet size is experiencing a significant growth every year. In-service fleet of commercial aircraft can be classified under four classes that include narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, regional jet and turboprop aircraft.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is a major contributor to the global commercial Aircraft MRO market, supported by high demand for MRO services for wide-body aircrafts. Europe and North America are not likely to see any noteworthy growth in their commercial aircraft MRO markets in the coming years.

The global commercial aircraft MRO market is expected to grow in future due to increasing air craft fleet size, decreasing annual aircraft retirements, growing traffic of airline scheduled passengers, increasing disposable income. Key trends of this market include decreasing jet fuel prices and growing participation of OEMS in MRO industry. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including lack of trained MRO technicians and rapid technological changes.

Table of Contents Covered in Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Research Report:

Overview

1.1 Commercial Aircraft

1.2 MRO

Global Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Analysis

2.1 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

2.2.1 Global Engine MRO Market Forecast by Value

2.2.2 Global Airframe MRO Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 Global Component MRO Market Forecast by Value

2.2.4 Global Line MRO Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Aircraft Class

2.4 Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Region

Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

3.1.3 China Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 China Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 North America Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

3.4 Middle East & Africa

3.4.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

3.5 Latin America

3.5.1 Latin America Commercial Aircraft MRO Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Latin America Commercial Aircraft MRO Market by Type

Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Significant Growth in Aircraft Fleet Size

4.1.2 Increasing Airline Passenger Traffic

4.1.3 Decreasing Annual Aircraft Retirements

4.1.4 Growing Airline Profitability

4.1.5 Increasing Disposable Income

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Declining Jet Fuel Prices

4.2.2 Increasing Participation of OEMs in the MRO Market

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Demand of MRO Technician Outpacing the Supply

4.3.2 Rapid Technological Changes

Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

Company Profiles

