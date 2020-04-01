The global architectural coatings market is expected to reach $57,270 million by 2022 from $81,861 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2022. Architectural coatings are coatings that are applied on buildings and homes. Architectural coatings include a wide range of paints & coatings such as varnishes, lacquers, power coatings, primers, inks, and several others.

They are applied to protect the surfaces from abrasion, moisture, and other harmful substances that can cause damage, fading of the surface.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013175

The architectural coatings market is primarily driven by the growing demand from Asia-Pacific and LAMEA region. The market will also benefit by the rising demand of architectural coatings from residential sector due to rising disposable income of the middle class. The major restraint hindering the growth of agricultural coatings market is the stringent government regulations against the use of toxic chemicals.

Key Players:

PPG Industries,Asian Paints,Nippon Paints,The Sherwin-Williams Company,Axalta Coatings,RPM International Inc.,The Valspar Corporation,Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc.,Sumter Coatings,BASF SE

However, the impact of this restraint is likely to reduce in the future with the introduction of green coatings. The development of green coatings and increasing use of nanocoating is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the market.

On the basis of resin type, the architectural coatings market is segmented into acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, urethane, and others including PTFE and PVDF. Based on technology, it is bifurcated into solvent borne and water borne. According to the end-use industry, the market segmentation includes residential and non-residential. Based on function, the market is segmented into ceramics, inks, lacquers, paints, powder coatings, primers, sealers, stains, and varnishes. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013175

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Architectural Coatings market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Architectural Coatings market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Architectural Coatings industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.