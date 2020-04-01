The global digital textile printing inks market was valued at $698 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,114 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2017 to 2023. Digital textile printing inks are tailored for clothing, garment, textile, household, and display applications for jetting reliability, durability, high color, and excellent image quality. The growth in digital textile printing owing to on demand printing, short turnaround time, and ease of image modification fuels the digital textile printing inks market which is expected to witness traction in coming years.

The rise in urbanization coupled with increase in demand for advertisements and corporate branding such as flags, retail graphics, banners, and so on is projected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for digital textile printing inks market. The sublimation ink segment has witnessed major demand owing to increase in demand for dye-sublimation printer in computer printing applications.

Key Players:

AnaJet,BASF SE,DuPont,Huntsman Corporation,KIIAN Group,Hongsam,SPG Prints,LANYU Digital,Sawgrass,Kornit Digital

Furthermore, the demand for pigment-based inks is projected to witness growth owing to its excellent archival print life coupled with color stability. Based on application, the display segment has witnessed major growth in 2016 owing to increase in demand for touch panels and special effects applications. However, clothing and household segments are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for digital printing inks market owing to increase in textile and household decorative applications.

Europe majorly drives the digital textile printing inks market owing to increase in demand in textile and technical applications. Emerging economies such as India and China have increased the demand for digital textile printing inks with significant traction in clothing and household applications. Rise in urbanization is expected to fuel the market growth opportunities in LAMEA regions.

The report on global digital textile printing inks market is segmented based on ink types, application, and geography. Based on ink type the report includes reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigments, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into clothing/garments, household, technical textile, display, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Digital Textile Printing Inks market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Textile Printing Inks market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Textile Printing Inks industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

