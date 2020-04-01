HDPE Blow Molding and Injection Molding Containers Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

Overview of the global HDPE blow molding and injection molding containers market with reference to the global packaging consumables market

In the years to come, sustainable packaging may no longer be viewed as an oxymoron. Packaging companies are embracing “green” techniques in manufacturing processes, accepting sustainability as a part of solution, rather than a problem. Apart from government initiatives and stringy industrial regulations, customers are also putting pressure on packaging companies to reduce content of non-biodegradable materials in their packaging products – a measure commonly known as down gauging. Urbanization can play a pivotal role in instrumenting the growth in adoption of sustainable packaging practices.

Rising concentration of customer base in urban cities is propelling the awareness towards green packaging. Leading brands in the packaging sector are making more environmental choices, and are understanding that consumers’ inclination towards sustainability can render cost-savings to manufacturers and deliver tangible profits.

As the global plastic production increases at a rapid pace, packaging companies realize the need for new, smarter materials that will not swamp our oceans and stuff-up our landfills. Materials with wider range of properties are being tested for their flexibility across multiple packaging applications. Short, one-use life cycle of plastic as packaging material, is also observed to drive the demand for sustainable alternatives.

Packaging for food & beverage products is witnessing an uptick in adoption of edible films & wraps made from organic starch. Some players in the sector have pioneered the use of agar as packaging alternative to bubble wrap or foam materials. Biopolymers are also making foray into packaging as alternatives to unrecyclable plastic materials.

When supply is constrained in the face of high demand, key feedstock suppliers in the packaging sector, who are often large global producers, may pass on increased commodity costs to packaging manufacturers. Packaging companies, observed as “converters” in the materials industry, are currently in a potentially vulnerable position in the value chain since they engage in converting these raw materials into value-added packaging products.

It is important for packaging businesses to regulate the stability of their input raw material costs. Due to undulating feedstock costs & fluctuating raw material prices, many packagers transfer the raw material price inflation to customers, as much as possible. In terms of procurement, several players in the packaging sector tend to balance the security of raw material supply contracts with their needs assessment.

List of factors tracked in the Packaging Consumable Market Report Plastic Film Production & Consumption Paper & Paperboard Production & Consumption Number of Packaging Converters Packaging Manufacturers End User Industry Growth Food & Beverage Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Medical Device Industry Consumer Goods Electrical and Electronics Chemical Industry Manufacturing Value Add Product Offering of Packaging Consumable

Research Methodology

XploreMR utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field.

The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

XploreMR collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, XploreMR validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure Executive Summary Market Definition Macro-economic analysis Parent Market Analysis Market Overview Forecast Factors Segmental Analysis and Forecast Regional Analysis Competition Analysis

Target Audience Production Companies Suppliers Channel Partners Marketing Authorities Subject Matter Experts Research Institutions Financial Institutions Market Consultants Government Authorities

Market Taxonomy

The global HDPE blow molding and injection molding containers market has been segmented into:

Container Type Bottles & Packer Bottles Jerry Cans Pails Drums IBCs Crates Paletts Caps & Closures Trays, Bowls & Cutlery Others (Handles, Layer Pads)

End Use Industry Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal care & Cosmetics Homecare Chemical & Petrochemicals Other Industrial Packaging

Technology Type Blow Molding Injection Molding

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

