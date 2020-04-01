According to a new market research study titled ‘Digital Therapeutics Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application and Distribution Channel, the global digital therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global digital therapeutics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global digital therapeutics market, based on the application is segmented into diabetes, cardiovascular disease, central nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, musculoskeletal disease and others. In 2017, diabetes segment held the largest share, by application. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of diabetes across the globe.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Digital Therapeutics market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2025. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Digital Therapeutics the development rate of the Digital Therapeutics market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Key Points:

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Here we have listed the top Digital Therapeutics Market companies in the world

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Noom, Inc.

2Morrow Inc.

Livongo Health

Proteus Digital Health

WellDoc, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Omada Health, Inc.

MANGO HEALTH

Chapter Details of Digital Therapeutics Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Digital Therapeutics Market Landscape

Part 04: Digital Therapeutics Market Sizing

Part 05: Digital Therapeutics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

