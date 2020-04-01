The global digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 992.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 389.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2025.

The digital pathology market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involves high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet based consultations with expertise pathologists and protected archival of pathology data. Scanners by some of the market players provide the above mentioned features.

The key players operating in the field of digital pathology market worldwide include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc. among others.

Increasing number of installation of WSI scanners is driving the market for digital pathology over the forecast period

The Europe is the second largest established market after the North America for the digital pathology market. The European market includes United Kingdom, France, Germany, Denmark and rest of Europe. The market is for digital pathology in Europe is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.9% from 2017-2025. Owing to factors such rise in the support for the digital pathology projects, education and training programs in France, increasing cancer prevalence and adoption of digital pathology solution in UK and increasing number of conferences in Germany are likely to boost the growth of digital pathology market in Europe. in addition, The adoption of the digital pathology is increasing in France as it has developed a new platform known as FlexMIm. The FlexMIm consortium involves 27 pathology laboratories in the Paris area (coordinated by Assistance Public Assistance – Hospitals of Paris), research laboratories from University Pierre et Marie Curie (UPMC Univ Paris 06) and University Paris Diderot.

The report segments the global digital pathology market as follows:

Global Digital pathology Market – By Product

Storage Systems

Communication Systems

Software

Scanners

Global Digital pathology Market – By Application

Telepathology

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

Global Digital pathology Market – By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies

Hospital Laboratories

