Oat Flour Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Report Description for the Oat Flour Market

This XploreMR report on the global oat flour market analyzes the opportunities in the market, and presents the updates and insights pertaining to the various segments of the global oat flour market over the forecast period 2018–2026.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global oat flour market. It provides historical data from 2013-2017, along with estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators, along with an outlook on oat flour for the global market. It includes the drivers and restraints of the global oat flour market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of ongoing industry trends and opportunities for oat flour. It also includes value chain analysis. For providing users with a comprehensive view of the oat flour market, we have included detailed competitive analysis, along with key players in the market, and analysis on the strategies followed by them. The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of oat flour manufacturers on the basis of revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by nature, end use, distribution channel, and region.

A detailed study of oat flour has provided our analysts with the comprehensive view of the market, which shows the increased usage of oat flour in a variety of end-use industries such as bakeries, confectioneries, breakfast cereals, dairy products, etc., that include oat flour as an ingredient to increase the nutritional content of the overall product, and also increase its fibrous content. Data for organic oat flour has also been given. Organic oat flour production is also increasing due to the increasing demand from consumers.

The report includes the company profiles of key manufacturers of oat flour in North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APAC, and MEA.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics related to oat flour, which include the drivers and trends driving each segment and opportunities in the oat flour market. The report also includes analysis and insights into the potential of the oat flour market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of oat manufacturers, and recent developments in the oat flour market space. Some of the key players analysed are Grain Millers, Inc., Richardson International, Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc., Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd., Swedish Oat Fiber AB, Bagrry's India, Ltd., Unigrain Pty Ltd., Anson Mills, Helsinki Mills Ltd., Morning Foods Ltd., Avena Foods Ltd., etc.

Global oats consumption was analyzed to find out the data for overall oat flour consumption. Also, oat flour consumption in each and every segment where it is consumed was carefully listed, and the quantity and the value of oat flour in that particular segment is analyzed. The segmentation of the global oat flour market has been given in the report according to the following:

Global Oat Flour Market – By Nature Organic Conventional

Global Oat Flour Market – By End Use Breakfast Cereals Bakery Products Confectioneries Dairy Products Feed Industry Personal Care Cosmetics Households/ Retailers Other End Uses

Global Oat Flour Market – By Distribution Channel Direct Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail

Global Oat Flour Market – By Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APAC MEA

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global oat flour market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global oat flour market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global oat flour market, Transparency Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global oat flour market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global oat flour market. In the final section of the report on the global oat flour market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global oat flour manufacturers.

