Lubricant Packaging Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2026

The global Lubricant Packaging market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.
The Lubricant Packaging market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Market: Segmentation
The lubricant plastics packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous lubricant packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.
Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of lubricant packaging in GCC. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the GCC lubricant packaging market. Market numbers for the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of region’s demand. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, IMF reports, Philips Capital and company annual reports and publications.
Companies Mentioned in this Report
The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the GCC market. Key players in the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments market include, Duplas Al Sharq, Takween Advanced Industries, Saudi Can Manufacturing Company Ltd, Zamil Plastics Industries Ltd, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd, Neelkamal Plastics Factory LLC, First Press Plastic Moulders Ltd.
The GCC lubricant packaging market is segmented below:
By Packaging Type
- Stand up pouches
- Bottles
- Drums
- Pails
- Cans
- Tubes
- Kegs
- Bag-in-box
- Intermediate Bulk Containers
By Lubricant Type
- Engine Oils
- Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids
- Process Oils
- Metalworking Fluids
- General Industrial Oils
- Gear Oils
- Greases
By Material Type
- Metal
- Steel
- Tin
- Plastic
- Polyethylene
- LDPE
- HDPE

- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polystyrene (PS)
By End User
- Automotive
- Metalworking
- Oil & Gas
- Power Generation
- Machine Industry
- Chemicals
- Other Manufacturing
