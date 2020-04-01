Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2026

The global lyophilization equipment and services market is classified based on the type of equipment, lyophilization services, applications and geography. Based on the type of equipment the global lyophilization equipment and services market is segmented into bench-top lyophilizers, tray lyophilizers, rotary lyophilizers and freeze drying microscopes. On the basis of lyophilization services, the market is segmented into cycle development, aseptic filling and bulk lyophilization. Furthermore, based on the application areas, the lyophilization equipment and services market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, diagnostics and nutraceuticals. A detailed market analysis of the above segments has been provided at global level in this study, based on their market size and forecast in terms of USD million for the period 2013 to 2020. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) has been estimated for the period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

In terms of geographical analysis, the global lyophilization equipment and services market has been categorized into six geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East and Rest of the World (RoW). This section further provides market size and forecast for lyophilization equipment as well as services in each region. The market size and forecast of the mentioned regional markets is provided for the period 2012 to 2020 along with their growth rates (CAGR) for the period 2014 to 2020. The report also includes strategic recommendations which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain, grow and establish an enviable position in the global lyophilization equipment and services market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section which comprises key information such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments about the major players in lyophilization equipment and services market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Aseptic Technologies, Azbil Telstar, S.L., BioPharma Solutions, Biopharma Technology, Ltd., Irvine Pharmaceutical Services, LSNE Contract Manufacturing, Lyophilization Technology, Inc., SP Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. and ZIRBUS Technology GmbH.

The global lyophilization equipment and services market is segmented into the following categories:

Lyophilization Equipment, by Equipment Type Bench – top Lyophilizers

Tray Lyophilizers

Rotary Lyophilizers

Freeze Drying Microscope Lyophilization Services Market, by Service Type Cycle Development

Aseptic Filling

Bulk Lyophilization Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market, by Applications Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

Diagnostics

Nutraceuticals Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market, by Geography North America Lyophilization Equipment Lyophilization Services

Europe Lyophilization Equipment Lyophilization Services

Asia Pacific Lyophilization Equipment Lyophilization Services

Latin America Lyophilization Equipment Lyophilization Services

Middle East Lyophilization Equipment Lyophilization Services

Rest of the World (RoW) Lyophilization Equipment Lyophilization Services



Research Methodology of Lyophilization Equipment and Services Market Report

The global Lyophilization Equipment and Services market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Lyophilization Equipment and Services market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Lyophilization Equipment and Services market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.