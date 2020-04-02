Next Generation Stevia Market : Future Growth and Challenges Analyzed

Growth Prospects of the Global Next Generation Stevia Market

The comprehensive study on the Next Generation Stevia market provides crucial insights to the stakeholders who are vying to solidify their presence in the current and future market landscape. The various factors that are likely to shape the course of the Next Generation Stevia market over the next decade are thoroughly analyzed in the report. The study represents the market share in terms of US$ XX Mn/Bn and volume (XX units).

The report splits the global Next Generation Stevia market based on product type wherein a complete analysis of the various products including, product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4 is provided. The market share of each product, the adoption rate, pricing analysis and more is included in the report along with accurate tables, graphs, and figures. The market is further segmented on the basis of end use and tracks the scope of each end use over the stipulated time frame. The various end uses covered in the report include end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Next Generation Stevia market:

How has the development of end use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Next Generation Stevia market? Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period? Are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using conventional techniques? Why are the sales of product 2 higher than product 1? Is there any development in terms of product innovation in the Next Generation Stevia market?

Application analysis

The presented study dissects the global Next Generation Stevia market on the basis of application and provides accurate data related to the size, share, and revenue growth of each application over the forecast period.

The quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market scenario in different regions and key success factors impacting the growth of the market in each region is provided in the market study. The different regions covered in the report include:

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global next generation stevia market are Cargill, Incorporated, PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, SweeGen among others. Global rising demand for natural sweeteners coupled with rising obese and diabetic population has resulted in introduction of sweeteners delivering sugar like sweetness and zero calories without any side effects thus creating market opportunity for next generation stevia based sweeteners. Such next generation stevia sweetener offers feasible pricing, sustained availability and consistent quality.

Key Developments In Global Next Generation Stevia Market

In 2017, SweeGen, which is a U.S. based manufacturer of non-caloric, non-GMO sweeteners several industries and Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, announced the approval of SweeGen's next generation stevia sweetener, Reb M sweetener derived from the stevia leaf for use in food and beverage.

In 2017, Evolva entered into collaboration with Cargill Inc. which is a U.S. based manufacturer and provider of food, agriculture, financial and industrial services globally for the introduction of next generation stevia sweetener, EverSweet.

Opportunities for Next Generation Stevia Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers are investing in the technologies that enable development and production of next generation stevia sweeteners for sugar reduction thus, contributing towards the global next generation stevia market since the approval of stevia in 2008 as a commercial ingredient in food and beverages industry, stevia based products have experienced tremendous growth in the global market which is one of the prime factors towards the growing popularity of next generation stevia in the near future.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

