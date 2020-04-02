Dredging Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2026

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Dredging market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Dredging market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Dredging market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition.

The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players.

Suction Dredging in Smaller Waterways to Access High Quality Mineral Reserves

Companies providing dredging services for development of ports and dockyards can consider extending their portfolio towards suction dredging for rivers and smaller waterways. Suction dredgers serve as powerful vacuum cleaners for underwater excavation, and these services are highly profitable since they can effectively unearth streambed materials, which predominantly consist of valuable resources such as gold. Smaller and warmer waterways such as country-side streams and rivers in mountainous regions have a lot of exposed bedrock, making them a profitable area for underwater mining companies. Large profits associated with extracting gold are predominantly present in streambeds of such waterways, which will unlock a new threshold for dredging behemoths in the global market.

Dredging activities are now being extended for accessing high quality mineral reserves that are economically impossible through conventional mining. With zero dewatering requirements and mine water discharge, dredging makes it suitable for accessing hydrologically complex ore deposits, which have been ignored earlier. Bearing the importance of these mineral reserves in mind, several dredging projects, such as VAMOS, are now being undertaken. This, in turn, helps to clear environmental hazards associated with flooding of mines. The crux of the matter is pooling numerous parties, academic as well as industrial, for aiding technical operations and financial feasibilities.

East Asia to Account for a Prominent Market Share

The report published by Fact.MR analyzed the global dredging market across different regions namely North America, Latin America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia and Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, owing to the growing seaborne trade, the East Asia region is found to be in a prominent position with overall market share of ~30% over the forecast period. Increasing population in developing countries such as India and China is putting pressure on governments to invest on land reclamation, which further drives the growth for the dredging market. After East Asia, regions such as South Asia and Oceania and the Middle East are expected to have high number of large cities in coastal areas, which further boost the growth of the dredging market. These regions are expected to hold ~15% and ~19% of the total dredging market share respectively. On other hand, Europe, consisting of the top 4 dredging operating companies across the globe, is expected to account for ~13% of the total dredging market share across the globe.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Dredging market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report.

