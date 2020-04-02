Office Chair Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Office Chair market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Office Chair market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Office Chair market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Key players in the office chair market have introduced a wide range of product variants to fulfil needs of different workplaces that vary according to an organization’s capacity. Manufacturers focus on the development and design of requirement-specific office chairs, such as those for conference rooms, private cabins, and desks. Availability of office chairs in a wide variety of designs has favored their adoption in recent years, thereby fuelling growth of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: High Shipping & Transportation Costs and Low Import Penetration Constraining Growth Prospects

Shipping and transportation costs have prevailed as a major concern among players in the office chair market, in terms of both forward and reverse logistics. Additional associated costs that include packaging, warehousing, collection, and reshipping, which adds to final cost of the product, has further been significantly impeding growth of the office chair market. Moreover, with growing preference for online purchases, which offers a buy-back approach to customers without charging them the transportation costs, has limited the revenue generation scope for office chair manufacturers. This has confined growth prospect of the office chair market.

With the office chair market being highly fragmented, few established manufacturers hold leading market shares. Import activities related to office chair have remained relatively low, as requirements of customers in emerging markets vary from those in developed regions. This has further inclined purchase preference of customers toward domestic manufacturers over international vendors, which has impacted the global supply chain of the office chair market.

Office Chair Market: Ecommerce Paving New Frontiers

The office chair market will continue to witness significant opportunities in the online sales platform, as the office furniture industry becomes more organized. In the light of growing consumer appetite for online purchase, smart office furniture manufacturers are selling their furniture through their own website or through popular retail websites such as eBay, Amazon, and more. This is likely to pave new frontiers for the office chair market.

In 2017, Amazon’s furniture sales reached US$ 4 billion, representing the popularity of an e-commerce platform for buying furniture through an online platform, and office chair sales were influenced significantly. As the office chair market is fragmented, domestic manufacturers are approaching online portals, which include Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited (pepperfry.com) and Urban Ladder, to showcase their products, and bolster their sales.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Office Chair market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report.

