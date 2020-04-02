Global VCSEL Market valued approximately USD 1.43 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.10 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. A Vertical-cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) is a semiconductor-based laser diode that emits high power optical laser beam vertically from its top surface. Such devices replace edge emitting lasers (EEL) offering a wide range of applications especially in networks. A VSCEL device operates within a wavelength of 850 nm to 1310 nm and at transmission rate of 2.125-150 Gbps.Surge in demand of VCSEL in data communication is expected to boost the market. Further, rise in usage of VCSELs in infrared illumination owing to technological advancements is also anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, high cost and limitations in data range of VCSELs hinders the market. Furthermore, demand for VCSELs in consumer electronics is expected to boost the market in the upcoming years.

The regional analysis of Global VCSEL Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of data centers and increasing demand for consumer electronic devices and premium automobiles. APAC countries such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia are emerging as hubs for data centers owing to advancements in basic telecom infrastructure and encouragement from respective governments

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Broadcom, Finisar Corporation, Avago Technologies, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics N.V, II-VI Incorporated, IQE PLC, Vertilas GmbH, Princeton Optronics, Vixar Inc, Ultra-Communications Inc.and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– Single Mode VCSEL

– Multimode VCSEL

By Application:

– Data Communication

– Infrared Illumination

– Sensing

– Pumping

– GPS

– Others

