Ion Exchange Resins Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026

In 2018, the market size of Ion Exchange Resins Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ion Exchange Resins .

This report studies the global market size of Ion Exchange Resins , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Ion Exchange Resins Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Ion Exchange Resins history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Ion Exchange Resins market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Product Adsorbent Resins Chelating Resins Strong Acid Cation Resins Weak Acid Cation Resins Strong Base Anion Resins Weak Base Anion Resins Mixed Bed Resins

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Application Sugar Refining Liquid Glucose Uranium Mining Gold Mining MTBE Catalysis TAME Bisphenol A Industrial Water Treatment Food & Beverages Ultrapure Water Pharmaceutical Municipal Water Treatment Water Softening Others (Other Mining, Other Chemicals, etc.)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by End-user Industry Pharmaceutical Industrial Water Treatment Municipal Water Treatment Mining Electrical & Electronics Power Generation Nuclear Power Food & Beverages Chemical Production Others (R&D, etc.)

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for ion exchange resins is anticipated to expand at a steady growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period

Growing population in Asia Pacific and growth of end-user industries such as the chemical industry in Asia Pacific lead to the need for water treatment services for industrial as well as municipal water

North America held a major share of the global market in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for ion exchange resins from end-user industries such as pharmaceutical, mining, and nuclear power in the region

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding market for ion exchange resins during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical, industrial water treatment, and municipal water treatment are major end-use applications of ion exchange resins

