Digital English Language Learning Market Overview:

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027.

Worldwide Digital English Language Learning Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital English Language Learning industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Digital English Language Learning market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Digital English Language Learning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital English Language Learning players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leveraging on Advanced and Simplified Technologies in Order to Gain Students’ Interest towards Digital Education

In developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities and other institutions are much more aware of the technologies. However, in the Asia Pacific and MEA countries, students lag in relation to awareness of technology-driven learning. In the current scenario, several schools, universities, coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. Attributing to the fact, the developers of digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies in order to offer robust solutions, the adopters in the Asia Pacific are continuously upgrading their technologies. This trend is aimed at maintaining the pace of up gradation of technologies. The innovation in offering cloud-based educational apps, websites and other services is expected to create a significant market for digital education, which includes digital English language learning market.

Digital English Language Learning Market Key Players:

BABBEL BUSUU LTD CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY PRESS CENGAGE LEARNING HOLDINGS II, INC DUOLINGO EF EDUCATION FIRST ELSA, CORP HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION, INC. MONDLY

Digital English Language Learning Strategic Insights:

The partnership was observed as the most adopted strategy in the global Digital English Language Learning market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players are listed below:

2019: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and LearnLaunch today announced a $10,000 World Languages Design Challenge to support innovative approaches to World Languages teaching and learning.

2018: Busuu announced a strategic partnership with Amazon and Google to provide an education bot for the companies’ respective intelligent personal assistant interfaces, Alexa and Google Assistant.

2018: Pearson announced a partnership with three new online schools, the announcement showcased Pearson’s commitment to K-12 education and digital learning.

